Teddy Trotter

PICKENS — Former state representative, The Honorable Teddy Norman Trotter died early Wednesday morning July 15, 2020.

Mr. Trotter was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Ocie and Sally Hayes Trotter. A farmer at heart, Teddy owned and operated Trotter's Strawberry Farm as well as Teddy's Gas & Fuel in downtown Pickens. He served as state representative in Pickens County from 1993 to 2004 where he served on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and later on the House Ways and Means Committee. Mr. Trotter was a member of Griffin Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Lisa Durham Trotter, two daughters, Lynzie B. Trotter (Christopher Kelley) of Greenville and Lexis R. Trotter of Pickens and a son, Tyler Ocie Trotter (Heather) of Pickens, a granddaughter Kenlie Rae Trotter and a grandson Ezra Hampton Trotter. Also surviving is a sister Mickie Morse of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Teddy was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Trotter.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the Trotter family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Those desiring may make memorials to https://www.cadasilfoundation.org/

A private service will be held at a later date.