LIBERTY — Teresa Wilson Humphries,59, of 334 W. Front Street, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of Charles Wilson and the wife of James Thomas "Tom" Humphries of the home. Teresa worked in the textile field for many years. She enjoyed reading, going to the beach and Clemson Football, but she especially loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norris.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three step-daughters, Cyndi Coleman of Anderson, Regina Humphries of Staunton, VA and Christy Blanton(Stanley) of Liberty; a step-son, Jim Humphries (Sandy) of Easley; and nine grandchildren, Jake Blanton, Kendal Blanton, Andy Blanton, Brandon Newton, Grayson Newton, Jonah Humphries, L.C. Rakey, Harris Rakey, Stella Coleman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church of Norris, PO Box 130, Norris, SC 29667.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com