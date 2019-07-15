LIBERTY — Mr. Terry Lee Sloan, 58, husband of Vickie Smith Sloan, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of Barbara Jane O'Shields Sloan of Greenville and the late Lewis Dennis Sloan, Mr. Sloan was employed with the Bibb Company-White Horse Road Plant for over 25 years and retired from Alice Manufacturing. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 37 years, are a daughter, Tileena Sloan (Jessie Jones) of Anderson; a granddaughter, Kaliyssa Cook-Sloan of Anderson two brothers, Lewis Sloan (Cindy) of Greenville, and Tony Sloan (India) of Easley; two sisters, Jane McCullough (Frank) of Honea Path, and Brenda Roberts of Greenville; a sister-in-law, Ida Melissa Smith of Newberry; and a niece, Dee Dee Follett.

The family hosted a gathering of friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the South and West Venue, 109 South 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640. The date and time of services will be announced at a later date.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.