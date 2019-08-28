LIBERTY — Thomas Mearl "Tommy" Barrett, 76, of 152 Pilgrim Family Lane, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 atManna Health and Rehab in Pickens.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Aaron Earl Barrett and Frances Galloway Brown. He retired from Alice Manufacturing-Foster Plant. Tommy enjoyed restoring old cars and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Pilgrim Barrett of the home; a daughter, Darlene Fisher of Easley; a step daughter, Laura Wood of Pickens; seven sisters, Ann Adkins, Linda Norton, Peggy Stewart, Jane Hamby, Kathy Leslie, Marie McCall, Sue Morgan, a half sister, Lisa Whitmire; a half-brother, Timmy Barrett; four grandchildren, Charlene Juarez, Chris, Dustin, and Alyssa Dear; two great grandchildren, Diamond and Krizjian Barrett; his step mother, Helen Barrett: also surviving is his father in law, Dice Marvin Pilgrim.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Barrett, and one sister Janice Garren.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Debra Barrett, C/O of SC Telco Federal Credit Union for Tommy's little Piper's Cancer treatment.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.