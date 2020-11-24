EASLEY — Thomas Arthur Bridges, Sr, 75, of Easley, S.C., on Nov. 1, 2020 transitioned to his heavenly home while residing at the Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greer, SC after a 10 year battle with the rare and debilitating disease Stiff Man Syndrome.

"Tommy" was preceded in death by his parents Milford and Velma Bridges of Easley and brothers Bobby Burns Bridges and Don Kenneth Bridges also of Easley. He is survived by sons Richard (Kimberly) of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Tom Jr (Shara) of Dallas, Ga., three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and sisters Shirley (Delphin) Williams, Jan (Don) Crews and Joy Wilson all of Easley; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended Bridges family.

Mr. Bridges was a diesel mechanic for over 38 years retiring from Golden Strip Transfer in Simpsonville, S.C., in 2010. Even in retirement he retained close relationships with his friends at Golden Strip Transfer.

He enjoyed his family, fishing, working with his hands and caring for his yard.

A lifelong resident of the Crosswell community in Pickens County he was a hardworking man of utmost integrity and of the Baptist Faith.