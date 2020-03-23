EASLEY — Mr. Thomas Michael Bryant, 54, husband of Joyce Kelly Cook Bryant, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of Delores Ann Sweat Bryant of Spartanburg and the late Richard Thomas Bryant, Mr. Bryant was a graduate of Nathan B. Forrest High School, Clemson University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy, and the University of South Florida where he received his Master's Degree in Religious Studies. He was employed with Greenville Technical College where he taught Religious Studies and was of the Christian faith.

Thomas had a passion for teaching, being a mentor and always being there for others. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather that will be truly missed by all who loved and knew him, especially those who knew him by Sabah.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 25 years, are two daughters, Sierra Michelle Cook and Hannah Noel Bryant, both of Easley; a son, Travis Lane Bryant of Easley; two brothers, Jay Roger Bryant (Jerri) of Ohio, and Christopher Jordan Bryant of Spartanburg; and one grandson, Anthony Lane Cook.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, prior to the graveside service.

The family is at the home.

