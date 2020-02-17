PICKENS — Thomas Ivy Hudson, 92, passed away Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at his home in Pickens, S.C.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late William Thomas and Mattie Cater Hudson and husband of Agnes Morgan Hudson.

Ivy served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife Agnes of 67 years Ivy is survived by three sons; Hubert Hudson (Sharon), Ben Hudson (Debbie), Houston Hudson (Jane) all of Pickens, South Carolina, and a daughter; Regena Granter (Russell) also of Pickens. Ivy also leaves eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren to share in his memory.

He is predeceased by a son Isaac Hudson Sr, a sister Inez Morgan and a half brother, Roy F. Couch.

A visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Hudson family.