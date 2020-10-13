Thomas King

LIBERTY —Thomas Cleveland King, 87, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Shirley Ann Welborn King and a son of the late Arthur Cleveland and Mary Entrekin King. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church, and was retired from West Point Stevens.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Hightower (Eric) of Macon, Ga.; a granddaughter, Caron Farris (Eric) of Warner Robins, Ga.; a great-grandson, Trenton Farris of Warner Robins, Ga.; a sister, Alma Sidell of Liberty. Also surviving are two special nieces, Sherry Spence (Larry) and Jane Harrison.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry King.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. King were Oct. 2, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Josh Hughes. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to East Side Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.