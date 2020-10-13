1/
Thomas King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY —Thomas Cleveland King, 87, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Shirley Ann Welborn King and a son of the late Arthur Cleveland and Mary Entrekin King. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church, and was retired from West Point Stevens.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Hightower (Eric) of Macon, Ga.; a granddaughter, Caron Farris (Eric) of Warner Robins, Ga.; a great-grandson, Trenton Farris of Warner Robins, Ga.; a sister, Alma Sidell of Liberty. Also surviving are two special nieces, Sherry Spence (Larry) and Jane Harrison.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry King.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. King were Oct. 2, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Josh Hughes. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to East Side Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved