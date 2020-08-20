EASLEY — Thomas Whiteford Phillips, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 13, 2020.

Thomas was born and educated in Lancaster, South Carolina. He also attended Clemson University. He was employed by Springs Mills in Lancaster until 1960. He then worked for Dan River Mills (Woodside Mills) in Greenville, S.C. He was hired into the Industrial Engineering Department for the startup of two new plants, the Beattie Plant and the Fountain Inn Plant. He became manager of Industrial Engineering for the Woodside Division. Upon his retirement in 1988, he was the chief raw materials purchaser for the Woodside Mills.

Thomas' family life included leading a Boy Scouts Troop, gardening, salt water and fresh water fishing, camping, building a cabin on Lake Hartwell, boating, and skiing. Later, he especially loved camping at Ocean Lakes with Mary, as they biked, looked for sea turtle nests, shells, and sat around the fire pit at night, meeting new friends each year.

His religious life also included being a member of the Men's Brotherhood, serving as a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church of Lancaster, First Baptist Church of Chester, Woodside Baptist Church of Greenville, Mountain Springs Baptist Church of Piedmont, and later at Mount Airy Baptist Church of Easley. He sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, participated in a mission trip to Kentucky, led prison ministry Bible study, and along with his wife, Mary, played the guitar, sang hymns and led Bible study and prayer on Friday nights for a number of years at a ladies boarding house ministry.

Thomas is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Elizabeth Neely Phillips.

He is also predeceased by his parents, Hattie Helen Rollins Phillips and Whiteford Joseph Phillips, parents in-law Hattie Mae Caskey Neely and James Oscar Neely, his brothers-in-law, Albert Catoe, Billy Cauthen, and James Oscar Neely Jr., and his sister-in-law, Camilla (Mickey) Phillips.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Phillips Childers (Randy), his four sons, Thomas W. Phillips, Jr. (Alexis), Jerry B. Phillips (Susan), Dr. James P. Phillips (Pam) and Joel H. Phillips (Kathy); eight grandchildren, Mary Lauren Nulph, Emily Margaret Pitt (Eric), Zachary Phillips (Tonya), Jeremy Phillips, Chad Phillips (Erinn), India Phillips (Nick Rankin), Ashley Phillips Burriss, and Brad Phillips; and 11 great-grandchildren, Maximus Nulph, Brandon Nulph, Natalie Elizabeth Nulph, Caroline Elizabeth Phillips, Colin Phillips, Charlie Phillips, Lucas Phillips, Cade Rankin, Lawton Burriss, Ethan Pitt and Emma Katherine Pitt. Thomas is also survived by his brother, George Walter Phillips, his sisters, Betty Jane Phillips Catoe, Miriam Phillips Cauthen, Mary Lou Phillips Mosley (Billy), and Doris Phillips Hammond (Paul), and a sister-in-law, Leona "Jackie" Privett Neely, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at National Healthcare/Mauldin in Greenville, S.C.

Private graveside services will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park, in Lancaster, S.C., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.

You may pay your respects to Mr. Phillips from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Airy Baptist Church or the charity of one's choice.