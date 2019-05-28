CLEMSON — Thomas R. "Tommy" White, 74, husband of Teresa Carpenter White passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Tommy was born in Central, a son of the late Paul David and Elise Cothran White. He was a graduate of Pendleton High School and earned an Associate Degree for Tri County Technical College. He was a Vietnam Era veteran of both the US Army and US Navy. He worked with Colonial Food Store in Anderson and later was the Meat Department Manager with Ingles at Clemson and Seneca. He was a member of East Clemson Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed golf, college football, fishing, routine walks around Clemson, and watching the Military and History channel for hours in a day.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Bradley White of the home; step-daughter, Tracey Cannon (Vern) of Six Mile, S.C.; brother, Don White (Frances) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; sister, Nancy Dennis of Mobile, Ala.; step-grandchildren, Matthew Lewin and Mikhaila Lewin; nieces, Mary Beth White Stith of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Madeline White Henderson of Atlanta, Ga.; and nephews, Tommy and Rusty Dennis both of Mobile, Ala.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Mark White and a brother-in-law Tom Dennis.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday at East Clemson Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.