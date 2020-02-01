EASLEY — Tiffani Amber Baker, 28, passed away from this life Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. Born in Easley, she was the daughter of Paul Baker and Catina Wilson.

She will be loved and missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Paul Baker and Catina Wilson, she is survived by her daughter; Bella Dejesus, one brother; Logan Smith, one sister; Tori Baker, an aunt; Krista Jamieson, a uncle; Jim Baker and a grandmother; Paula Breazaale.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Palmetto Cremation is assisting the Baker family.