Tommie Kelley

CENTRAL – Mrs. Tommie Ann Hannah Kelley, age 87, of Central, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Born on Feb. 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas Hannah and Annie Laura Murphree Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Marshall Ben Kelley.

Surviving are two daughters Marsha (Joseph) Corbett of Greer and Marvene Kelley of Rock Hill; two grandchildren Chad (Ginger) Corbett of Belton and Holly (Cody) Slice of Goose Creek; and her brother George (Elfreda) Hannah of Pickens.

Mrs. Kelley was a member of Welcome Baptist Church in Central. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing clothing for her daughters, growing beautiful flowers in her yard, and cooking for others.

A graveside service was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park located at 2410 Gentry Memorial Hwy in Pickens, S.C.

The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial gifts may be sent to Welcome Baptist Church, 1432 Maw Bridge Road, Central, SC 29630.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Kelley Family.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Kelley family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.