EASLEY — Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Grant, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at McCall's Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Christopher C. Grant and the late Mattie Holcombe Grant.

Mr. Grant was retired from Johnson Motor Lines after 32 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Local #28 Teamsters. Following retirement, he was employed with Wagner Systems in Greenville. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and devoted member of the Disciples for Christ Bible Fellowship Class.

Mr. Grant proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, where he received the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star and a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Surviving are three sons, Billy Grant (Beverly) and Barry Grant (Andrea), all of Easley, and Shane Grant (Tammy) of Ninety-Six; six grandchildren, Amber Freeman (Rusty), Chris Grant (Ashley), Caleb Grant, Madelyn Grant, Collier Grant and Max Grant; and seven great-grandchildren, Addie Freeman, Ellis Freeman, Grant Freeman, Rylee Freeman Wells Freeman, Liam Grant and River Grant.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Mary Jo Dacus Grant; a daughter, Donna Grant Rollins; his second wife, Janie Lark Grant; a brother, Harold Grant; and a sister, Martha Williams.

Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with burial following in the Georges Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday evening at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at their respective homes.

