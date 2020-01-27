CENTRAL — Tommy Joel "T.J." Coleman, 73, husband of Teresa Murphy Coleman passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

T.J. was born in Honea Path, S.C., a son of the late Thomas J. and Clara Glendel Fisher Coleman and a brother to the late Beverly Jane Coleman. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in Due West, S.C., and attended Anderson College and Forrest Business College. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, a retired ISI Coordinator with Duke Energy and a loyal Clemson sports fan who was "All In".

Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Thomas Patrick Coleman (Kristi) of Roswell, Ga., and Jeremiah Joel Coleman of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Montana and Jager Coleman, Brayden Crumpton, Caleb and Benjamin Reid of Roswell, Ga., Jackson, Peyton and Colin Coleman of Tampa, Fla.

A memorial to celebrate T.J. Coleman's life will be held at the Madren Conference Center in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vets Helping Vets Anderson P.O. Box 265 Anderson, SC 29622-0265 would be appreciated.