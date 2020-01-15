EASLEY — Tommy S. Stancell, age 78, born in Anderson County, S.C., and son of the late Dover Stancell and Flora Nell Meeks was called home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He worked his career and retired from Platt Saco-Lowell as a machinist. Mr. Stancell enjoyed deal making and was often seen at the Pickens' Jockey Lot on Wednesdays. Mr. Stancell was a member of Tabor United Methodist Church.

Surviving are sons Michael Stancell (Kim) of Easley, S.C., Steven Stancell (Paula) of Pickens, S.C., and Bill Stancell of Easley, S.C., and daughter Gwen Rochester of Anderson, S.C. Mr. Stancell has seven loving and adored grandchildren.

Mr. Stancell is predeceased by a son, Tony Stancell, and sisters Barbara Durham and Vicki McConnell.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabor United Methodist Church at 1943 Ireland Road, Easley, S.C., 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Stancell family.

