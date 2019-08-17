PICKENS — Thomas Henry "Tommy" Wood, 56, passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at his home.

Tommy was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Norman Henry and Gladys Alexander Wood. He attended Prater's Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are his siblings, Norma Jean Morgan (Joe) of Pickens, Ronald L. Wood (Ann) of Sharpsburg, Ga., Nancy C. Tallman of Pickens, Betty W. Pilgrim (Garland) of Six Mile, Becky W. Lavigne of Liberty and Debra L. Simmons (Steve) of Liberty and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens from 10-11 a.m. with services following in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

The family members are at their respective homes.