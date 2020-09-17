EASLEY — Mrs. Tommye Brown Bice, 86, wife of Jesse Gerald Bice, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Hovey Brown and the late Ila Foster Brown, Mrs. Bice was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from Bank of America with 27 years of service. She was a member of Carmel Presbyterian Church for 66 years.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 57 years, are her brother, Tony Brown (Judy) of Easley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bice was predeceased by four sisters, Mildred Brown, Evelyn Brown, Jesse Ann Knight and Carolyn Fowler; and four brothers, Lewis Brown, Foster Brown, Buck Brown and Ford Brown.

Graveside services were Sept. 14, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.

The family received friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

