EASLEY — Private memorial services to honor Tony's life will be in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The livestream of the service will be available for viewing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2020 by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Anthony Ray "Tony" Clark, 54, of Easley, S.C., died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House. Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Walter Ray Clark.

Surviving are his mother, Anne R. Clark of Pickens; a brother, Rick Clark (Tani) of Liberty.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Pickens County Board of Disabilities for their love and support throughout the years in caring for Tony.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mary's House, PO Box 132, Pickens SC 29671, or Miracle Hill Ministries, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens SC 29671.

