EASLEY – Tony Hamilton Patterson, 76, husband of the late Lillian Patterson, passed from this life on June 14, 2019 at The Foothills Presbyterian Home in Easley.

Mr. Patterson was born in Ft. Mill, S.C., a son of the late Lewis and Estelle Land Patterson. He was retired from the maintenance department of Duke Energy. Mr. Patterson served in the National Guard and he was a member of Keowee Lodge #79 A.F.M. in Pickens.

Survivors include his niece, Lola Hart of Greenville.

A graveside service was conducted on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens with Masonic Rites by Keowee Lodge #79 A.F.M.

