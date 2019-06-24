PICKENS — T.R. Morrison Jr., resident of Pickens, passed away June 18, 2019 at the age of 91.

T.R. is survived by his wife, Avanell (Turner); his children, Paula Edwards, Jeff Morrison, Van Morrison; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

Visitation and funeral services were held on June 21, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church at 309 E Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, SC, 29671.