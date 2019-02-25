LIBERTY — Mrs. Tracey Denise Keith, 58, of Liberty, passed on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Cannon Hospital. She was the daughter of Dorothy Dukes Brazeal and the late Paul Brazeal.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald F. Keith of the home; her mother, Dorothy Dukes Brazeal of Easley; one daughter, Washica (Rickey) Todd of Easley; one son, Mario Keith of Liberty; one brother, Stacey Brazeal of Easley; three grandchildren, Keaven Brazeal, Eboni Todd and Kingston Todd; one great-grandchild, Zaria Brazeal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.