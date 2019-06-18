PICKENS — Tracey Gillespie Nix, 59, wife of Gregory Benson Nix, passed from this life on Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Tracey was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Clardy Gillespie. She was a long time barber/stylist in Pickens and for the past 25 years was affiliated with Head First. She was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Nix, sons, Caleb Gregory Nix of Easley and Logan Gillespie Nix of Pickens and grandchildren Gavin Russell Nix and Millie Harper Nix. Also surviving are sisters, Kathy Gillespie Johnson (Jimmy), and Janice Gillespie Cox both of Easley, mother-in-law Sadie Nix of Pickens and brother-in-law Ken Nix of Seneca.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a memorial service following in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Dick Waldrep and The Reverend Joe Durham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Pickens, SC 29671.