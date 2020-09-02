EASLEY — Tracy Diane Richards Neal, 50, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Ronald Richards and the late Doris Diane Smith Richards, Tracy was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith. She was a kind hearted woman who loved her children dearly, and enjoyed spending time and talking with her family.

Surviving are a son, Jesse Neal of Piedmont; a daughter, Missy Neal of Piedmont; two sisters, Christy Lee Chism (Tim) of Piedmont, and Nellie Pauline McDowell of Greenville; three nephews, two nieces and four great-nephews.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.