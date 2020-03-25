LIBERTY — Travis Lance Stephens, 35, of 332 Amsterdam Road, died Saturday, March, 21, 2020 at his residence. Born in Greenwood, he was the husband of Kayla Nichole Stephens of the home and a son of Donna Maxey Stephens of Liberty.

Travis was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and dirt track racing. He also had a love for farming with his brother, Jeff. He was employed at Imperial Diecasting and he was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his stepchildren of the home, Avril and Hayden Jones; his brother, Jeff Stephens and his wife Elizabeth; his uncle Howard "Bug" Maxey, Jr.; his aunt Reba McCollum; and his niece and nephew, Brantley and Lane Stephens.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Howard and Dot Maxey.

Due to our current health crisis concerning COVID 19, a private memorial service will be held for Travis at this time. A public celebration of Travis's life will be announced at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes. Memorials may be made to the .

