EASLEY — Mr. Trent Allen Rogers, 27, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of Bobby Allen Rogers (Lorita) of Liberty, and Rebekah Robinson Stewart (Gary) of Pickens, Trent was a graduate of Pickens High School and employed with Magna Drive Automotive. He was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship, Pickens and a US Marine Corps Veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, James Neves of California, Jeremy Stewart of Albany, NY, and Lance Stewart of Stewart, Fla.; two sisters, Jennifer Lewis (Travis) of Liberty, and Jessica Stewart of Seneca; and his paternal grandparents, Bobby Allen Rogers, Sr. and Louise Rogers of Liberty. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dillard and Alvia Robinson

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.