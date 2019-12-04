PICKENS — Graveside services to honor the life of Ms. Bridgman will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. No formal visitation is planned.

Trula Bridgman, 91, of 121 Schoolhouse Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the home of her sister.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late William Jonah Bridgman and Floy Chapman Griffin.

She worked at Harper's Five and Dime in Pickens and retired from Sangamo. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.

Surviving are a sister, Wanda Davis of Liberty; also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Sue Griffin and Lavon Parker, and two brothers, Hagood Bridgman and M.H. Griffin.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.