COLUMBUS, Miss. — Vanda Miller Back, 83, passed away peacefully at The Windsor Place Nursing Home in Columbus, Miss., on April 30. Born Sept. 1, 1935 in Twila, Ky., to the late Albert E. & Edna Miller. She attended high school in Neon, Ky., before marrying the love of her life, Hilmer Back, spending the next 53 years together.

Vanda worked as Office Manager for Carter's Furniture Co. in Urbana, Ill. Later, opening a Christian Bookstore, "Look & Listen," in Champaign, Ill. Upon retirement, the couple began a ministry together in Sevierville, Tenn.'s Home for Children.

They were members of the Curtis Road Church of God (Champaign, Ill.), New Hope Church of God (Sevierville, Tenn.); and Gap Hill Church of God (Seneca, S.C.). Vanda also taught Sunday School for many years.

Vanda was a devoted mother to her two sons and a loving grandmother to four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, being their biggest supporter.

Vanda is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She leaves behind her sons: William Edward (Ed) Back (Janice) of Northport, Ala., Randall (Randy) Glen Back (Barbara) of Farmer City, Ill., sisters: Nina Jean Smith of Metropolis, Ill., and Deborah Youngblood (John) of Celebration, Fla., and grandchildren: Nathan Back, Brandon Back, Stefanie Back Ladner and Evan Back; great-grandchildren: Brody Back, Beau Back, Brett Back, Gunner Back, Easton Back and Eva LaRee Ladner; numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Sandifer Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Tony Qualkinbush will be officiating the service. The family encourages donations to Gideon Bibles or Alzheimer's disease research in lieu of flowers.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.