Velma Bradley

PICKENS — Velma Louise Smith Bradley, 92, of Pickens, S.C., entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Heartland West Nursing Facility in Greenville, S.C.

She leaves behind her loving husband of almost 68 years together, four children, 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family can thankfully take some solace in their grief, knowing that she was reunited with her loving parents, Ed and Cornelia Smith on heaven shores.

Born on Feb. 18, 1928, Velma was a woman who truly loved Jesus and saw the true value of family. She met and married her loving husband Melvin on Nov. 1, 1952, placing her focus on raising a beautiful family. Through many hardships in her life, she realized early on that a good life was seeing the beauty in the small blessings around her. Some of her sweetest blessings was being with family, caring for children, and enjoying her favorite foods. Her strength was found in her faith in Christ and her value was far above rubies. She lived a virtuous life and the impact is in the family she leaves behind.

She leaves behind her husband Melvin, her children Roger Bradley (Susie), Vickie Bowie (Allen), Roselyn Finley (Randall), and Terry Bradley (Page). Her grandchildren Keith Bradley (Danielle), Weston Bradley, Brandon Bradley (Jennifer), Cody Bradley (Kayla), Mitchell Bowie (Dana), Michael Bowie, Marsha Alexander (David), Joshua Bowie, Brian Finley (Amy), Tiffany Moon (Jason), Amanda Horn (John), Christopher Bradley (Nikki), and Davey Bradley. She also leaves behind an abundance of blessings with 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also a brother, Hovie Smith (Joann).

A graveside service was held Thursday June 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

