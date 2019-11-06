EASLEY — Viola Willis Talley, Age 86, of Easley, South Carolina, born Sept. 9, 1933, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 31, 2019. Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Lenhardt Willis and Dessie Nations Willis and wife of the late Jonah B. Talley.

Viola leaves behind her children Michael Talley (Jan) of Liberty, Judy Dalton (Ronnie) of Easley and Kathy Mazzoli (Jeff) of Easley. She leaves behind a sister Louellen George (Billy) of Greenville; brothers L.C. "Bud" Willis (Beth) of Williamston and Jim Willis of Greenville. Mrs. Talley also leaves behind several grandchildren including Matt Talley, Misty Ross (Alan), Jodie Posey (Ricky), Joey Kelley (Kim), Nikki Stone, Mitch Talley (Bridget), Jennifer Talley and Lyncoln Henderson. She also leaves behind sixteen precious and loving great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Talley is predeceased by brothers W.R. Willis, David "Pete" Willis and Leroy Willis and one sister Violet Powell.

Viola was proud of her family and loved working in her yard. She loved her church, Jones Ave Baptist Church where she had been a member since 1965. She was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class and member of Widows of Faith. She enjoyed cooking for family and was known for her fried chicken and banana pudding.

A service was held at Jones Ave Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Nov. 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Interment will follow the Sunday service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley, S.C.

