Violet Holcombe

LIBERTY — Violet Hiles Holcombe, age 95, passed away on June 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Six Mile, S.C., she was the widow of James Franklin Holcombe and a daughter of the late Ed Hiles and Ola Massingale Hiles. She was a member of Calumet Baptist Church and was retired from Woodside Mills in Liberty.

Mrs. Holcombe was a fiercely independent, opinionated, and loving mother. Violet was a strong and courageous Christian lady who loved her family, her church, the Atlanta Braves and the Clemson Tigers.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Vivian Esuary, and Joyce Bowen, a grandson, Barry Esuary, and a great-granddaughter, Grace Julie James.

Surviving are two daughters, Lynda Brock (Ernest) of Easley, Frankie Chaney (Brad) of Cary, N.C.; two sons, Ed Holcombe (Nancy) of Pickens, and Dan "Yogi" Holcombe (Nancy) of Liberty; also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Holcombe were conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Calumet Baptist Church, 400 S. Peachtree Street, Liberty SC 29657. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.