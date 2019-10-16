LIBERTY — Virgil William Bryant, 87, of 643 W. Main Street, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late L.V. and Lila Evatt Bryant.

Mr. Bryant retired from the City of Jackson, Miss., where he worked for the water department.

He was also a retired Master Sergeant from the US Army with 20 years of service, where he was a Green Beret and served during the Korean War, two tours in the Vietnam War, and also served in Laos and Cambodia. During his career he served many years in Special Forces, was the recipient of two Purple Hearts, and the Bronze Star.

Mr. Bryant was a member of Mountain View Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are his wife, Lavinia McAlister Bryant of the home; two daughters, Carolyn Culbreath of Spring Lake, N.C., and NaDene Sullivan (Tommy) of Terry, Miss.; three sons, Robert Bryant (Shelia) of Liberty, Phillip Bryant of Liberty, and Kent Bryant (Lisa) of Gulfport, Miss.; a sister, Vivian Wardlaw of Six Mile; a brother, Ernest Bryant (Nell) of Pickens; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Kelly.

Graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors. The family received friends prior to the service from 11:30 until 1:30 PM at the Liberty Mortuary.

The family was at the home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com., Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.