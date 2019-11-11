EASLEY — Mrs. Virginia Bates Skelton, 86, wife of the late Bobby Hugh Skelton, went to her Heavenly Home Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Born Nov. 10, 1932 in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Walter Bates and the late Mary Revis Bates Mull, Mrs. Skelton was a graduate of Dacusville High School and a retired Nursing Assistant having worked at Easley Health Care for seventeen years and Blue Ridge Nursing Home for two years. She was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Randy Skelton (Penne) of Liberty, Timothy Skelton (Kim) of Pickens, and Tommy Blackston of Starr; two daughters, Diane Youngblood (Jim) of Easley, and Bobbie Bare of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren, Chad Evatt (Michelle), Zach Skelton, Alicia Simpson (Derrick), Emma Youngblood and Brittany Norton (Jon); and six great-grandchildren, Haley Evatt, Cole Evatt, Lincoln and Solomon Simpson, and Levi and Laken Norton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Skelton was predeceased by two sisters, Zelma O'Shields Sommers and Betty Ramey; four brothers; a son-in-law, Charles Bare; and a granddaughter, Brooke Skelton.

Mrs. Skelton was a Christian lady who loved her Lord and Savior. She loved and adored her children and grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jim Youngblood.

