PICKENS — Mrs. Vonda Mae Holland Cantrell, 85, wife of the late John C. Cantrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Beckley, W.V., a daughter of the late Rev. Roy B. Holland, Sr. and the late Mary Rorrer Holland, Mrs. Cantrell was a current and active full-time employee of Walmart-Easley with over 25 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.

Vonda was very energetic having never retired due to the love of her job. She loved gardening and had quite a green thumb, but she was often found laughing while gathered at the table with friends and family playing progressive rummy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons, John C. Cantrell of Farmville, VA, and Larry G. Cantrell of Bennettsville, S.C.; a daughter, Sandy Cantrell of Central, S.C.; three sisters, Jackie Taylor and Connie Holland, both of Doylestown, Ohio, and Brenda Holland of Bristol, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cantrell was predeceased by three brothers, Norvell Holland, Vernon Holland and Roy B. Holland, Jr; and a grandson, Jason Hogue.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.