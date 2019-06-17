EASLEY — Major Vonda Kay Todd (USAR Ret.) was born on Oct. 31, 1965 and passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Vonda was born and raised in Easley, S.C. She attended Easley High School where she played basketball and ran track. While at Easley High School Vonda set a school Track and Field record which stood for over 20 years and in 1999 she was inducted into the Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame. After high school Vonda attended the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg where she played on the women's basketball team and earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and she later attended the University of South Carolina Aiken (USC-Aiken) where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Vonda holds a Master's in Library and Information Science from The University of Texas at Austin and as an information professional she worked at Clemson University and then at USC-Aiken. Her work in her profession; however, was primarily in special libraries and included a position at the Texas Medical Association Knowledge Center and her most recent position as the Head Librarian for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Major Todd's military career began as an enlisted soldier in the South Carolina National Guard. Soon after joining the Guard she was accepted into Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned a 2LT in the Army Signal Corps upon completion. Vonda held several positions as she moved up the ranks to include Commandant of the 90th Regional Support Group Headquarters & Headquarters Command in San Antonio, Texas. Vonda retired in 2011 after 22 years of service.

Vonda was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and was so proud to see them win the super bowl in 2018. But she was always the proudest and most enthusiastic audience member at her daughter Danielle's many theatre performances. Vonda also had a strong faith and served in many capacities at her church to include Deacon, Elder and Co-Chair of the Finance committee.

Throughout her life, Vonda faced her many health challenges with a bravery and calmness that inspired those around her to live their fullest life and be thankful for every day. Even after her cancer diagnosis Vonda remained positive and kept her faith strong. She embodied the Orison Swett Marden quote "Most of our obstacles would melt away, if instead of cowering before them, we should make up our minds to walk boldly through them."

Vonda is proceeded in death by her father John Henry Todd, mother Pearlena Bowens Todd and brother John Ellery Todd. She is survived by her beloved wife, Dr. Mary Harris and daughter Danielle Todd-Harris, Sisters Madelyn Renee Clark (Grenville, S.C.) and Jewel Hendrix (Easley, S.C.), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cook-Walden Funeral Home on 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78752.

A memorial service with reception following will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Christian Church on 2007 University Ave, Austin, Texas 78705. Graveside Services with military honors will be Monday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78209.

An additional service will be held in Easley, S.C., at a later date.

