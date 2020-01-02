EASLEY — Willie "Charles" Chastain, 86, of Highland Road, husband of Marjorie Duvall Chastain and the late Opal Virginia Crowe Chastain, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Willie and Lillian Stephens Chastain.

Mr. Chastain was the owner and operator of Chastain Supply Plumbing and Electrical Company and other associated companies for many years. In the late 1960's he opened The City Café in Pickens and was an officer with the Pickens Police Department. He was a member and twice Past Master of the Bates Masonic Lodge 189 A.F.M., member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple, Past Commander of the American Legion Post 52 and was a member of the Easley VFW Post 1089 and attended Park Street Baptist Church.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and with the South Carolina National Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Linda M. Bridges (Anthony) and Susan Sheridan (Andy) all of Easley; grandchildren, Josh Bridges (Cecily), Ashley Sheridan Love (Michael) and Matthew Bridges; great grandchildren, Chloe, Claire, Larke, Annie and Conner; and a sister, Sara E. Howard of Easley.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. The family received friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Street Baptist Church, 114 Robinson Avenue, Easley, SC 29640 or The , In Memory of His Mother, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

