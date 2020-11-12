EASLEY — Wade Hampton Robinson, 93, of Easley, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.

Born in Easley, he was the son of the late Enoch and Nina Bearden Robinson and husband to the late Jewell Turner Robinson and Mary Tripp Robinson. Mr. Robinson served his country in the United States Navy and retired as a Truck Driver from Associated Transport. He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Boyce Wayne Robinson (Patricia); step sons, Gary Burgess and Ronald Burgess (Jackie); step daughter, Essie Price; sister, Jan Aiken (Wayne); granddaughter, Kristina Majors.

Mr. Robinson was predeceased by his parents, his wives, step son, John Burgess; brothers, Claude Robinson, Joe Robinson and Elton Robinson; sister, Jo Robinson.

A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont. The family received friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St., #1C, Anderson, SC 29621.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.