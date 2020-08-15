1/
Walker Lee
PICKENS — Walker Taylor Lee, 78, husband of the late Mary Madden Lee, passed from this life on Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Lee was born in Transylvania County, N.C., a son of the late Clyde and Mary Hall Lee. He was retired from The Foster Plant of Alice Manufacturing Co. and was of the Church of God faith. A farmer at heart, Mr. Lee loved growing his garden and sharing with others and working with his horses and donkeys.

Survivors include his son Gary Walker Lee (Sharon) of Pickens, grandchildren Noah, Savannah, Jonah and Elijah Lee and a sister Lorene Cobb (Buddy) of Mountain Rest.

The family received friends on Aug. 6, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Roland Bearden officiating. Entombment was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
