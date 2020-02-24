PICKENS — Wallace Hampton Anthony, 89, of Pickens, went to heaven to be with the Lord and his beautiful wife Deborah Abercrombie Anthony on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House of Seneca.

Born on Nov. 22, 1930 and raised in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Hampton Bryan Anthony and Ethel Cora Clark Anthony. Mr. Wallace was a "Jack of All Trades" with an impressive work ethic. In his working career, he was a supervisor for Alice Manufacturing Company, Tinsley-Crane Chevrolet of Pickens, Deputy Sheriff of Pickens and operated two gas stations in Pickens. He also worked for the SCDOT in road maintenance.

Mr. Wallace was most proud of his service to his country. He retired from the United States Army, with over 20 years of service.

Mr. Wallace enjoyed sharing and giving to others. He was well-known for his gardening, especially the tomatoes he grew. He loved his church, Northside Baptist Church, and visiting with family and friends.

Surviving are his five children, Terry Anthony (Vivian), Tina Thrasher (Hal), Thea Gillaspy (David), Marion Timothy "Bo" Anthony and Teresa Underwood (Mitch); two sisters, Rosemary Youngblood (Jack) and Gayle Holcombe; two brothers, Harold Dean Anthony and Jimmy Anthony (Lorene); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wallace was also preceded in death by one brother, BF Anthony and two sisters, Margaret Burgess and Neva Jean Cutler.

The family received friends at the home, 200 Sara Drive, Pickens, SC, 29671, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

A graveside service was held on Friday Feb. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend James "Buckshot" Avant and Reverend James Lawson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Northside Baptist Church, 421 State Rd, S-39-190, Pickens, SC 29671 or to the Cottingham House, 390 Keowee School Rd., Seneca, SC 29672.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Anthony family in making arrangements.