EASLEY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Bryant will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-2 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary. Burial will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Wallace Ray Bryant, 65, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born in Anderson, he was the husband of Sandra Cope Bryant and a son of the late Walter James and Betty Taylor Bryant. Mr. Bryant retired from YH America where he was a supervisor. He was a member of Open Praise Fellowship.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Julie Sexton (Randy) of Liberty and Donna Sexton (Danny) of Pickens; a son, Billy Bryant of Liberty; a sister, Rita Murphy of Seneca; three brothers, Randy Bryant of Seneca, James Bryant, Jr. of Central and Roy Bryant of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Carl Bryant.

The family will be at home of his daughter Julie Sexton, 110 Houndstooth Trail, Liberty, SC, 29657.

