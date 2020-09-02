Wallace Gray

EASLEY — Mr. Wallace Wayne Gray, 75, of Easley, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

Born in Six Mile, he was the son of the late Homer and Mary Jane Riggins Gray.

Mr. Gray worked in textile and brick masonry.

He is survived by his two sons, Tony Gray of Six Mile and Chad Gray of Cleveland; grandchildren, Chelsea and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Raylan, Caiden, Hudson and Adaleigh; brothers, J.C. Gray, Leroy Gray, Ray Gray and David Gray.

Mr. Gray was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Gray and Gary Gray, and a sister, Mildred Brewer.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

