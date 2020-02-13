SIX MILE — Mr. Wallace Noah Masters, Age 83, husband to his loving bride Bonnie Jean Durham Masters went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Mr. Masters was born in Pickens County and was the son of the late Esley Wade Masters and Nora Pauline Stone Masters.

Survivors include sons Delayne Masters (Trisha) of Pickens, S.C., and Darren Masters (Le Ann) of Greenville, S.C. Mr. Masters is survived by four loving and caring grandchildren Tristen Merrell (Joseph) of Six Mile, S.C., Lindsey Ann Masters of Greenville, S.C., Savannah Masters of Greenville, S.C., and Jackson Masters of Greenville, S.C. Also surviving are brother Charles Masters, sister Kathy Crenshaw (Elbert) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Masters is a long time member of Gap Hill Church of God where he has taught Sunday School since the age of 25. He was a member of the Sanctuary Seniors Sunday School Class. He would do anything for his family and his four grandchildren was his pride. Mr. Masters taught his two sons the meaning of hard work and at the age of 83 was still reporting to work every day at Masters Electrical. He loved to take trips with his wife.

Mr. Masters was predeceased by a son Robert Scott Masters and a sister-in-law Betty Masters.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 1-2:20 p.m. at Gap Hill Church of God at 3540 Walhalla Hwy, Six Mile, SC 29682. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family is acceptable to receiving flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Masters Family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com