PICKENS — Wallace "Wally" Williams, 74, of Pickens, son of Valley Hiott Williams and Verna Hendricks Williams passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston due to complications from heart surgery.

Surviving are a daughter Cindy Maxey (Kevin); grandsons, Lawson and Kade; and a son, Tim. Also surviving is a sister, Margaret Cassell; several nephews and one niece. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jerry and Roger as well as an infant sister, Shelby.

After high school he served in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis on the Charles R. Ware ship.

During his working career he worked for AT&T for six years. He transitioned into a sales career with West Bend Cookware Company for nearly 30 years. He was also known to have sold mobile homes and used cars and was former owner of Wally's Stop and Shop on Hwy. 183 West. He also sponsored a softball team in its namesake.

A memorial will be held Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Gallamore officiating.

The family is at their respective homes.

Please no flowers.

Donations can be made to Rock Springs in memory of Wally Williams.