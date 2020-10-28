Walter Diener

EASLEY — Walter R. Diener, 85, of Easley, husband of the late Judith "Judy" Rae Fielding Diener, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Walter was a son of the late Edward Diener and the late Margaret Diener. He was very active in church whether it was Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio, where he was a life-long member or Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Piedmont, where he most recently attended. Walter proudly served his country with the United States National Guard.

He was survived by a son, Kurt (Crystal); a daughter, Karen (Jay); five grandchildren, Lesley, Jonah, Lexi, Sydney, and McKenna; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, George.

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he was predeceased by a sister Evelyn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 412 Mountain Springs Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.

