1/
Walter Diener
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Walter R. Diener, 85, of Easley, husband of the late Judith "Judy" Rae Fielding Diener, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Walter was a son of the late Edward Diener and the late Margaret Diener. He was very active in church whether it was Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio, where he was a life-long member or Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Piedmont, where he most recently attended. Walter proudly served his country with the United States National Guard.

He was survived by a son, Kurt (Crystal); a daughter, Karen (Jay); five grandchildren, Lesley, Jonah, Lexi, Sydney, and McKenna; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, George.

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he was predeceased by a sister Evelyn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 412 Mountain Springs Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved