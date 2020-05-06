Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Share Walter's life story with friends and family



EASLEY — Mr. Walter H. Meinders, Age 89, husband of the late Juanita Roper Meinders went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mr. Meinders was born in Belmond, Iowa and was the son of the late Rank Meinders and Lottie Beenken Meinders. Survivors include children Debra Owen (Jarius) of Easley, S.C.; Caroline Turner (Robert) of Easley; Darrell Meinders (Frances) of Easley; Anita Boynton (Rick) of Liberty, S.C.; Viola Stevenson (Lloyd) of Liberty; Hope Wilson (Ted) of Piedmont, S.C.; Martha Schell (Steve) of Taylors, S.C., and Chris Meinders (Vickie) of Liberty. Mr. Meinders is also survived by 35 loving grandchildren, 73 precious and loving great-grandchildren and 5 most precious great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by a brother Adolph Meinders of Clarion, Iowa. Mr. Meinders was predeceased by his infant son Walter Samuel Meinders and a brother Darrell Meinders and sister Caroline Kee. Mr. Meinders was raised up in the Methodist faith and attended West End Baptist Church. He was a 21 year veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a business man owning and operating M&K Auto Sales and Salvage. He loved his very large family and was married to his late wife Juanita for 55 years. He enjoyed his fishing and his trips to Santee Cooper to catch catfish. The family would like to express their thankfulness and gratitude to the staff at Brookdale/Easley Place for their caring of their father but most of all for their love and kindness towards Mr. Meinders for the last five years. The family will be having a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Easley Place 706 Pelzer Hwy, Easley, SC 29642 and/or the Greenville VA Clinic 41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Meinders family. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Meinders family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store