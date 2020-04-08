EASLEY — Walter "Smokey" Nalley, 89, of Easley, beloved husband of the late Pearl Stokes Nalley, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Richard Campbell Veterans Home.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Frank and Lorene Turner Nalley.

Mr. Nalley was retired from General Electric and was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching The Clemson Tigers and The Atlanta Braves. He also was a member of the Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M. and proudly served his country in the US Army.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl N. Ward (David) of Greenville; granddaughters, Angie Evatt (Russell) of Easley, Andrea Arledge of Greenville and Adrian Howard (Mike) of Taylors; great-grandchildren, Weston Ashley Owen, Zachary Evatt, Avery Evatt, Ansley Evatt, Owen Arledge, Brandon Howard, and Carson Howard; and a great-great-grandson Karver Jackson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Polly Owens.

Graveside services were held on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that memorials be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.