Wanda Roper

LIBERTY — Wanda June Langston Roper, 87, of Liberty, wife of the late Robert Roper, Sr., passed away from this earthly life into her heavenly home on Monday July 13, 2020.

Born on June 29, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Okla., she was the daughter of the late Clovis Dewey Langston and Mary Vallie Richardson Langston. Wanda enjoyed watching sports teams, especially baseball and football. Her favorite team was the Oklahoma University Sooners. Wanda also liked dancing to music and she loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a retired lab technician from Sangamo and a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Easley, S.C.

Surviving are her three children, Robert Roper, Jr. (Debbie), Cara Roper Hunt (Mark) and Donita Roper Crowe; one brother, Delroy Langston; 12 grandchildren, Michelle McMahan (Josh), Jessica Barnwell (Adrian), BJ Lee Roper, Jessica Walker (Scotty), Samantha Pritchett (Bradley), Christina Roper, Victoria Roper, Bryan Hunt (Christina), Rebecca Hunt, Caroline Roper, Amanda Johnson (Matthew) and David Roper, Jr. and 19 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Wanda was preceded in death by one son, David Thomas Roper; one son-in-law, Ray Crowe; two sisters, Nina Lee and Ruby Elmore, and two brothers, Kenneth Langston and Eldon Langston.

The family received friends July 17, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home with funeral services following in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Troy Crain officiating. The committal service and burial was held at Oolenoy Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Pickens County American Cancer Society at 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 and/or the Alzheimer's Association of Greenville, SC at 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Roper family in making arrangements.