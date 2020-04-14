CENTRAL — Wanda Hazel Waters, 64, of 4142 Old Greenville Highway, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Prisma Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late RB Revis and Juanita Brooks Medlock. She was of the Baptist faith and she loved farming, being outdoors, and hunting and fishing.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Waters; two daughters, Sherry Todd and Amanda Mauldin; a son, Robert Hughes; a step daughter, Stephanie Murphy; a step son, Phillip Waters; a sister, Barbara Ann Norris; two brothers, Ben Revis and Harvey Revis; also surviving are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Private services to honor her life were held in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Entombment was at Memory Gardens. The livestream of her funeral took place Friday, April 10, 2020. Simply visit her tribute wall on www.libertymortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the , please visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

