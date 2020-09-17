EASLEY — Warren Frederick Knight, 72, widow of Carolyn Duncan Knight, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late James Alfred and Della Whitmire Knight. Fred retired from Carolina Manufacturing after 25 years of service and was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church.

Surviving are his son, Chad Knight, of Easley; his daughter, Melissa K. Taylor and her husband, Jeff, of Pickens; two sisters, Glenda Tinsley and Jean Beasley, both of Easley; two grandchildren, Timothy (Heather) Sargent, and Alex (Cassidy) Sargent; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Vonda D. Etter; and his sister, Sherrie Kay Knight.

Funeral services were held Sept. 15, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Private burial followed in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare, 810 Powdersville Road, Unit B., Easley, SC 29642.

