BRADENTON, FLA. — Waymon (Wayne) Elmer Durham went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 5, 2019.

Waymon was born on Dec. 30, 1940.

He went to D.W. Daniels High School. He was drafter into the Army during the Vietnam Era where he worked his way up to E-5 in less than two years. He worked at Duke Power for 17 years and then with Suitt Construction and John S. Clark, building schools, hotels, hospitals, large plants and stores.

He retired and moved to Florida with his wife Susan.

Waymon was a longtime Baptist and he attended Baptist churches in South and North Carolina and Trinity Baptist in Bradenton, Fla.

Waymon is survived by his wife Susan Durham, his daughters Jennifer Crook (Craig) and Jessica Ross (Stefano), four grandchildren, Victoria Chandler, Preston and Eleanor, brothers Melvin Durham (Nell), Jerry Durham (Carolyn), and his sister Ruby Roach, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his son W. Scott Durham, his brothers Olen Durham, Danny Bruce Durham, Garland Durham, sister Evelyn Duckett, and parents David Cleveland and Anna May (Stone) Durham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner Hospital for Children.